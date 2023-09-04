Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Environmental Specialist.

Name of post : Environmental Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s/Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Planning / Environmental Engineering / Environmental Sciences or relevant disciplines.

Also Read : Assam CM’s efforts to preserve and promote the ancient folk art of puppetry in the state

Experience :

i) Minimum 8 years of experience in conducting EIA, environment modelling and preparing Environment Management plans.

ii) Strong understanding and past experience of implementing World Bank Environmental Safeguard policies and ESHS guidelines

iii) Field experience in assessing project site issues, vulnerabilities/risks, as well as supervising/ inspecting/ monitoring projects during implementation to mitigate and monitor environmental

impacts

iv) Experience of working as environmental official/expert for major Infrastructure projects preferably in the IWT sector

v) Proficiency in use of Computers to manage data base and generation of reports, with overall good communication skills (in English and Hindi); knowledge of Assamese language is preferable

Also Read : 10 surreal moments of Aditya L1’s launch into space

Remuneration : Consolidated Remuneration will be in the range of Rs 120,000/- to Rs. 150,000/- per month or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate, the salary is negotiable. Remuneration payable will be determined as per HR Policy of AIWTDS.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th September 2023 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati – 7, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same. The candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with their updated resume.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2