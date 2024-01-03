Applications are invited for recruitment of 64 vacant positions or career in Airports Authority of India Assam.

Airports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are DOMICILE of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Electronics)

No. of posts : 14

Educational Qualification : Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering

Experience : 2 Years relevant experience in the concerned discipline

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Operations)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : Graduate with LMV Licence. Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Experience : 2 Years relevant experience in the concerned discipline

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Accounts)

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification : Graduate preferably B. Com. with Computer literacy test in MS Office

Experience : 2 Years relevant experience in the concerned discipline

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Fire Services)

No. of posts : 43

Educational Qualification :

i) 10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with “Pass marks”.

(OR)

ii) 12th Pass (Regular Study) with “Pass marks”

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aai.aero/

Opening Date for On-line Registration of Application : 10-01-2024

Last Date of submission of Online Application with Fee through Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking etc. : 10-02-2024

Application Fees :

UR, OBC, EWS Category : Rs. 1000/-

Women, SC / ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, Apprentices with training in AAI : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here