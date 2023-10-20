Assam Career Air Force School Jorhat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Air Force School Jorhat.

Air Force School Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGT (Political Science), Librarian (Contractual), PRT (Regular) and NTT (Regular).

Name of post : PGT (Political Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) A Masters Degree in Political Science from any University recognized by the Govt. of India/ UGC/ AICTE with minimum aggregate marks of 50% in the subject and 50% in aggregate.

(b) A B.Ed Degree or its equivalent from a college /university recognized by Govt of India/ AICTE/ UGC/ National Council of Teachers Education.

Age : 21 to 50 years

Name of post : Librarian (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : University degree in Library Science or graduate with one year diploma in Library

Science from a Govt recognised institution

Age : 25 to 50 years

Name of post : PRT (Regular)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) A Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE, with minimum marks of 50 percent in the aggregate.

(b) A Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ university recognised by Govt of India/ AICTE/ UGC/ National Council of Teachers Education.

Age : 21 to 50 years

Name of post : NTT (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Senior Secondary with Nursery Teachers Training diploma or diploma in Nursery/ Montessori/ Pre-Primary Teachers Training or Diploma in Elementary Education from a Govt recognised institution.

(b) While candidates with higher qualifications may apply, preference will be given to candidates with diploma in Nursery/ Montessori Training

Age : 21 to 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format by post/ hand/ courier to Air Force Station Jorhat PO- Rowriah, Jorhat, Assam – 785005

Scanned copy of forms may also be forwarded on School email ID: afsjorhat09@gmail.com.

Last date for submission of application is 22nd October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here