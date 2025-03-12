Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant (Scientific Medical) /

Consultant (Scientific Non-Medical), purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “DIGItal Technologies for optimizing the continuum of CARE for Diabetes and Hypertension Management in the Public Healthcare System in India – DIGI-CARE: An Implementation Research Study”, sanctioned to Dr Purabi Phukan, Professor & HOD, Department of Community and Family Medicine

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant (Scientific Medical) / Consultant (Scientific Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

i. MD or PhD in a public health, social sciences, community medicine, community health with publications.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Or

ii. Master’s in Data Analytics or Health Informatics with experience in data driven decision making, health IT implementation and digital environment with publications.

iii. Retired Government Employee with requisite educational qualification drawing pay in the Pay Band Rs. 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6,600/- at the time of retirement and having adequate

working experience in the required domain / field.

Desirable Qualifications:

Familiarity with systems research, implementation research frameworks Experience in working with multicentric research Knowledge and skill in data management. Experience in qualitative data collection and analysis. Experience in report writing and publications. Experience in advanced statistics and modelling techniques. Team management Skills in presenting project insights to stakeholders. Fluent Assamese (Spoken and written). Knowledge and skills in Qualitative and Quantitative data management and data analysis software like SPSS/STATA/r etc. Previous experience of working in national health programme involving Digital health.

Monthly Emoluments : Max. Rs. 1,00,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge (Consolidated)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 70 years on the date of the walk-in-interview.

Name of post : Consultant (Scientific Medical) / Consultant (Scientific Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

i. MBBS qualification with R & D experience and Published Papers

or

ii. Professionals having M.Sc. (Life sciences) / M. Tech (Computer Science / Information Technology) / MPH (Master in Public Health) with R & D experience and Published Papers

or

iii. Retired Government Employee drawing pay in the Pay Band Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs.

5400/- at the time of retirement and having at least 20 years’ experience in the required domain/ field

Desirable Qualification :

i. Experience in health system research/ implementation research/ operational research.

ii. Experience in mHealth applications, data analytics, telemedicine, Digital health and electronic health records (EHRs)

iii. Strong analytical, problem-solving and project management skills

iv. Ability to train and support field teams in using digital health tools

v. Knowledge and skill in data management.

vi. Experience in qualitative data collection and analysis.

Monthly Emoluments : Max. Rs. 70,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge (Consolidated)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 70 years on the date of the walk-in-interview.

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the father daughter entrepreneur duo who creates sustainable products that are smart & stylish

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience to [email protected] (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order

as given above).

Application should be mailed to above mail id on or before 20.03.2025 at 5PM.

Subject line should be “Application for Post of (Name of the post applied).”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here