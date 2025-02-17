Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist I, purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “Targeting triple negative breast cancer by engineering agents derived from Piper longum”, sanctioned for up to 3 years from Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi under Dr. Subash Chandra Gupta, Professor and Head, Department

of Biochemistry. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Guwahati, an autonomous Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – Government of India, came into being under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in May 2017.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist I

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Any one of the following:

a. First class postgraduate degree, including the integrated PG degrees in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biological Sciences or a related discipline with one year research experience after

obtaining PG degree.

b. Second class postgraduate degree, including the integrated PG degree in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biological Sciences or a related discipline, with three years of research experience after obtaining PG degree.

c. Second class postgraduate degree, including the integrated PG degree in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biological Sciences or a related discipline, with PhD in Biological Sciences

Desirable qualifications: Working experience with mammalian cell culture, molecular and cell biology techniques, microvesicles and exosomes, cancer biology

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 67,200/-

Age : Up to 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form along with required documents via email to

[email protected] or [email protected].

All documents must be emailed as a single PDF file.

The subject of the e-mail should be mentioned as “Name of the Applicant – Biochemistry – Project

Research Scientist I”

Last date for submission of applications is 28th February 2025

List of shortlisted candidates will be published on AIIMS Guwahati website before the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here