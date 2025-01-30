Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and non-medical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical), Project Technical Support Staff-II for the Extramural Research project entitled, “Identification of the Clinical Phenotypes and Comparison of Risk Factors of Thiamine Deficiency-Related Disorders in Various Regions of India: A Multicentric Study” funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India under Principal Investigator, Dr. Bhupen Barman, Professor, Department of General Medicine

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential

First Class Post Graduate Degree (public health/psychology/social work), including the integrated PG Degrees Second Class Post Graduate Degree (public health/psychology/social work), including the integrated PG Degrees with a PhD

Desirable :

At least two years of experience in research projects Experience of working in health sector/community settings/mental healthcare settings Fluency in English, Hindi and Assamese Proficiency in computer skills including use of MS Office Experience of electronic data collection

Job Roles :

Manage daily operations of the research project Supervise staff involved in intervention delivery, data entry, and management Oversee data collection staff and study participant follow-up Coordinate intervention components with PI and field staff Conduct project staff meetings and maintain quality control measures Prepare regular project reports for ICMR Oversee project budget and accounting Coordinate with the institution’s technical and administrative units, and the ICMR.

Name of post : Project Technical Support Staff-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/Engineering) + Five year experience in health sector

Desirable:

Proficiency in computer skills including use of MS Office Fluency in English, Hindi and Assamese

Job Roles :

Coordination of activities at the level of health facilities Administer study tools, conduct qualitative interviews along with Project Research Scientists Tracking and follow-up of patients Data entry and reporting Participation in regular team meetings to improve implementation of model Project supply purchases and indenting, maintenance of equipment.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online using the Google Form links:

Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe231FkoD1RclSsJtcA7OnRZIe12R3AGzXgX

UNturKJzPshUQ/viewform?usp=header

Project Technical Support-II :

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4eFmaBPuB2E5_-g1lcGwD-9rIqXl6JI9bV2QsDp6I1tzRw/viewform?usp=header

Last date for submission of applications is 12th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here