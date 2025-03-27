Assam Career AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support-III, Senior Project Assistant and Data Entry Operator under the ICMR-funded research project titled “Probiotic-Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG Supplementation on Behavior, Quality of Life, and Gut Microbiome Composition in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Randomized Controlled Trial.” The positions are purely on a temporary contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Three Years Graduate Degree in Psychology

Desirable:

    1. Three Years post qualification experience or PG in Psychology.

    2. Fluency in English, Hindi, and Assamese

    Emoluments : Rs. 33600/- per month

    Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

    Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

    No. of posts : 1

    Qualification :

    Essential : A Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences, Public Health, or a relevant field from a recognized university.

    Desirable:

    1. Bachelor’s of Occupational therapy (BOT)

    2. Bachelor’s of Audiology & Speech Language Pathology (BASLP)

    3. Minimum of three years of relevant work experience in research, laboratory work, or public health.

    4. A Master’s degree in a relevant field may be considered desirable.

    Emoluments : Rs. 30600/- per month

    Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

    Name of post : Data Entry Operator

    No. of posts : 1

    Qualification :

    Essential: Graduate in Computer Science or any discipline with at least one year of data entry
    experience.

    Desirable:

    1. One year of data entry experience.

    2. Knowledge of SPSS, Excel, and research data management tools.

    Emoluments : Rs. 29200/- per month

    Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

    How to apply :

    Interested candidates may submit their applications using the following Google Form links:

    Project Technical Support-III: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxZO-x6kkLK0JczuNxGRE_hDRcWnW9nCb5wJXE_CzUpobyUQ/viewform?usp=dialog

    Senior Project Assistant: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxZO-x6kkLK0JczuNxGRE_hDRcWnW9nCb5wJXE_CzUpobyUQ/viewform?usp=dialog

    Data Entry Operator: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxZO-x6kkLK0JczuNxGRE_hDRcWnW9nCb5wJXE_CzUpobyUQ/viewform?usp=dialog

    Last date for submission of applications is 11th April 2025

    Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

     