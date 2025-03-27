Assam Career AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support-III, Senior Project Assistant and Data Entry Operator under the ICMR-funded research project titled “Probiotic-Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG Supplementation on Behavior, Quality of Life, and Gut Microbiome Composition in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Randomized Controlled Trial.” The positions are purely on a temporary contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Three Years Graduate Degree in Psychology

Desirable:

1. Three Years post qualification experience or PG in Psychology.

2. Fluency in English, Hindi, and Assamese

Emoluments : Rs. 33600/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : A Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences, Public Health, or a relevant field from a recognized university.

Desirable:

1. Bachelor’s of Occupational therapy (BOT)

2. Bachelor’s of Audiology & Speech Language Pathology (BASLP)

3. Minimum of three years of relevant work experience in research, laboratory work, or public health.

4. A Master’s degree in a relevant field may be considered desirable.

Emoluments : Rs. 30600/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Graduate in Computer Science or any discipline with at least one year of data entry

experience.

Desirable:

1. One year of data entry experience.

2. Knowledge of SPSS, Excel, and research data management tools.

Emoluments : Rs. 29200/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their applications using the following Google Form links:

Project Technical Support-III: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxZO-x6kkLK0JczuNxGRE_hDRcWnW9nCb5wJXE_CzUpobyUQ/viewform?usp=dialog

Senior Project Assistant: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxZO-x6kkLK0JczuNxGRE_hDRcWnW9nCb5wJXE_CzUpobyUQ/viewform?usp=dialog

Data Entry Operator: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxZO-x6kkLK0JczuNxGRE_hDRcWnW9nCb5wJXE_CzUpobyUQ/viewform?usp=dialog

Last date for submission of applications is 11th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here