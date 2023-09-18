Applications are invited for various administrative positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant posts in various departments on contract basis.

Name of post : Senior Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 96000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Retired/Present Govt. officers having Bachelor Degree in any discipline from Recognized Institution with minimum 5 years regular service in the Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- in the relevant field as per Sixth CPC or equivalent in Central/State/Union Territories/ Universities/ Statutory/ Autonomous Bodies or Research Organizations. Candidates having sound knowledge of Establishment rules and regulations viz. Implementation of Pay commissions, fixation of Pay,

upgradation under MACP, disciplinary matters, medical claims, recruitment, retirement benefits and other related matters of establishment/administration with at least 8 years’ experience in the relevant field only need to apply. Ability to use Internet/ Computer System is mandatory.

Name of post : System Analyst (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 96000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : BE/B Tech in IT/MCA B Sc. or equivalent having 10 years of experience

in IT systems/Networking/Hardware configuration and software Programming in Ministries/ Departments of Government of India/State Government/Union Territories/Statutory/Autonomous Bodies. Candidates having experience of Hospital IT Management will be preferred. A retired Government Employees of Central State Governments Autonomous Bodies / Statutory Bodies / PSUs /Research Organizations/Universities may apply.

Name of post : Senior Procurement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 96000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Present/Retired Officers with: –

1. Bachelor Degree in any discipline from recognized University.

2. Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in Material Management

3. Rendered at-least 5 years regular service in the post with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- as per 6th CPC or equivalent.

4. Having sound knowledge of public procurement including eprocurement through GeM and CPP etc.

5. Ability to use Internet/ Computer System is mandatory.

Name of post : Medical Officer AYUSH

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 79500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : A degree in relevant stream of AYUSH from recognized university /

statuary state board/council/faculty of Indian medicine or equivalent recognized under the relevant council. Enrolment on the central register of the stream in central or state register of Indian medicine. Three years clinical or teaching experience in a recognized hospital / teaching institution.

Name of post : Dietitian

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 63500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc. (Home Science Food and Nutrition)/M.Sc. (Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics)/M.Sc. (Food Science & Nutrition)/ M.Sc. (Food and Nutrition Dietetics)/M.Sc. (Food Service Management and Dietetics) from a recognized University. 3 (three) years’ experience in the line preferably in 200 bedded Hospital.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 41500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized University/Institution. Should be a registered Pharmacist Under Pharmacist Under Pharmacy act 1948

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications and self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, Assam Changsari, Kamrup, PIN – 781101, India, latest by 15.10.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here