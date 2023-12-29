Applications are invited for recruitment of 209 vacant administrative positions or career in AIESL Assam.

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Supervisor. AIESL is an Aircraft Maintenance and Repair Organization (MRO) approved by DGCA (India) under CAR 145, to undertake MRO activities in India.

Name of post : Assistant Supervisor

No. of posts : 209

Qualification :

Minimum 3 years Graduation (B.Sc/B.Com/B.A.) or equivalent from Govt. recognized university in any discipline and Certificate course in Computer (Minimum 01 year duration) from recognized institute with Minimum 01 year work experience in data entry / computer applications in a reputed organization after post-qualification.

OR

BCA/B.Sc. (CS)/ Graduate in IT/CS or equivalent with minimum 01 year work experience in

data entry / computer applications in a reputed organization after post-qualification

Age Limit :

General Category: Not above 35 years.

OBC : Not above 38 years.

SC/ST : Not above 40 years

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned in this advertisement, as on

01.01.2024, are required to submit their scanned application form duly filled in all respect along

with the receipt of application fee (if applicable) and the necessary documents to our EMAIL ID

i.e. careers@aiesl.in

Additionally, the candidates should complete and submit their information via the Google Forms link provided in AIESL website.

The last date of receipt of application is 17:00 hours on 15th January, 2024

Application Fees :

The Non-refundable application and processing Fee of INR 1000/- (Rupees One thousand only)

for GENERAL, EWS and OBC candidates towards Application/ processing fees by means of

RTGS / NEFT as per the Bank Details given below: –

“AI Engineering Services Limited”, Bank Name: STATE BANK OF INDIA, A/C No: 41102631800

IFSC: SBIN0000691, Branch: New Delhi Main Branch, 11, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here