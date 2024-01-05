Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AIDCL Assam.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Officer. Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.

Name of post : Technical Officer

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 4

Electrical Engineering : 1

Computer Science : 1

Architecture : 1

Qualification :

BE / BTech in relevant branches of engineering

Work Experience:

1½ years experience/Management Training in respective fields of specialization

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay: Rs. 12,700/-

Age : Not exceeding 30 years (Age relaxation will be given as per state Govt. Rules)

Selection Procedure : Objective Type Written Test & Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://aidc-recruitment.in/ from 10 A M of 5th January 2024 to midnight of 26th January 2024.

Application Fees :

a) Rs. 300/- for SC/ST category candidate.

b) Rs. 500/- for all other category candidate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here