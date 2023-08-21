Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL).

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of District Resource Person (DRP) in all Districts and Blocks of Assam under Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

Name of post : District Resource Person (DRP)

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s or equivalent degree in any field with relevant knowledge/ experience in Food Processing or, Enterprise Development or, Bank liaising or, DPR Preparation. However, candidate should not be a government employee. Further, retired Government Bank officials, Insurance Agents, Bank Mitras, Individual professionals etc. having above stated qualification and experiences may also apply.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications to the General Manager of District Industries & Commerce Centre (DICC) in the required email addresses (given in the detailed advertisement) marking a carbon copy (cc) to contact.pmfmeassam@gmail.com

clearly stating the District and Block applied for in the subject of the mail body.

Last date for submission of applications is September 11, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

