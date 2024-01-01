Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AHIDMS Assam.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Hospital Administrator at selected Medical Colleges & Hospitals and District Hospital on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Hospital Administrator

Qualification:

MBBS/Dental/AYUSH/MSc.Nursing with Specialization in Obs & Gynae.

The candidate must have good communication skills both written and verbal in local language, English and computer literacy.

Knowledge of government legislation and policies are essential.

Experience:

The Candidate must possess an experience of 2 years in Government, Quasi Government or Government funded autonomous institutions in Hospital Administration.

Skills and Competencies:

Knowledge of English, Hindi & Assamese and effective communication skills, with demonstrated ability to talk and listen to people and build rapport with them.

Computer proficiency, especially in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint is mandatory.

Age limit: Upto 40 years as on date of advertisement.

Salary : Consolidated Pay of Rs. 60,000/- per month.

However, in case the selected candidate’s current remuneration with 30% enhancement comes below Rs. 60,000/- per month, the lower remuneration will be offered

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held on 18th January 2024 and 19th January 2024 from 11 AM onwards in Office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may apply as per the application format with certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here