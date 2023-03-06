Assam Career : AHIDMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS).

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for ten vacant positions on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Commerce from a recognized Institute or University. Minimum 3 years of relevant post qualification experience in budgeting, financial management,

accounts and audit in Government/PSU entity

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- – Rs 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years.

Name of post : Biomedical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.Tech/M. Tech in Bio Medical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation engineering from any of the recognized board or University. A minimum of 10 years’ relevant work experience in medical equipment planning and design.

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- – Rs 1.5 lakhs per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years.

Name of post : Health Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MD/MBBS from recognized institute or university. Minimum of 5 years of professional work experience at the national/state levels in planning, programming, implementation monitoring and evaluation of technical cooperation programs related to Health.

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- to Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years.

Name of post : State Finance Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. A Chartered Accountant (CA)/with at least 5 (Five) years of post-qualification experience in the field of finance and accounts.

OR

ii. M.Com/MBA (Finance) from regular course from a reputed institution with at least 10 (Ten) years of post-qualification experience in the field of finance and accounts

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- to Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years.

Name of post : State Social Development Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in Social Work or Social Sciences from any Government recognized university/ institution with training in Social development and social safeguards. Should have excellent understanding of the World Bank Social safeguards systems

and procedure. Must have at least 10 years’ experience in Social development or safeguards role.

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- to Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years.

Name of post : State Human Resources for Health Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post-Graduation in Human Resource Management, Public Health, Business management with specialization in HR/Public Health/ Social Work with specialization in public health, from any Govt. recognized university/ institution. At least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources of which at least 3 years in Human Resources for Health (HRH).

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- to Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Civil Engineering from any AICTE approved recognized institute or university. Minimum 10 years of relevant post qualification experience preferably in Project management of building construction, and urban infrastructure development projects

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- to Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years.

Name of post : Junior Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Civil engineering from any AICTE approved recognized institute or university. Minimum 5 years of relevant post qualification experience preferably in design, supervision, project management in building construction, urban infrastructure development projects in Government/reputed corporate entity.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 40 years.

Name of post : State Internal Performance Agreement & Quality Improvement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree in MBBS or Dental/ Masters in Hospital Administration or Public Health from any Govt. recognized university/ institution. At least five years’ experience in Health Care Quality or Formal Quality of a quality system like NQAS/NABH with valid certification as external assessor

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- to Rs. 1,20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years.

Name of post : State Pre-service Education Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree in MBBS or Dental from any Govt. recognized university/ institution. At least 20 years’ experience as a practicing doctor either in Public or Private

health systems and policy development process.

Salary : Salary shall be commensurate to experience & skills and shall not be a bar for right

candidate. Remuneration shall be finalized by the Project Director

Age Limit : Up to 65 years.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from 13th March 2023 to 30th March 2023 in the office of the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS), 4th Floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview along with all the original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate , two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

