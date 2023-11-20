Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AHIDMS Assam.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Accounts Assistant and Assistant Engineer.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce from a recognized Institute or University. Minimum 3 years of relevant post qualification experience in budgeting, financial management, accounts and audit in Government/PSU entity.

Remuneration : Rs. 30000/- to Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview for the post of Accounts Assistant will be held on 5th December 2023 from 11 AM onwards in PMU- AHSSP, O/o the Project Director, Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS), Sixmile, Guwahati.

Reporting time is 10 AM

Name of post : Assistant Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized University/Institution. Should have minimum 5 (five) years of hands on experience in Construction activities in any externally Aided Project or Public/ Private sector organization

Remuneration : Rs. 30000/- to Rs. 50000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview for the post of Assistant Engineer will be held on 6th December 2023 from 11 AM onwards in PIU, PWD (Building & NH Department), Assam.

Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may Walk-In accordingly for the interview along with all the original certificates/ documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here