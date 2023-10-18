Assam Career AHIDMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS).

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of State Human Resources for Health Specialist (SHRHS) and State Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist (SMES) under Medical Education & Research Department (MERD), Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : State Human Resources for Health Specialist (SHRHS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Applicants must possess a Post-Graduation in Human Resource Management, Public

Health, Business Management with specialization in HR/Public Health/ Social Work with specialization in Public Health, from any Govt. recognized university/institution.

Experience : At least 10 years’ of relevant experience post qualification in Human Resources of

which at least 3 years in Human Resources for Health (HRH).

Salary : Consolidated Pay in the range of Rs. 90,000/- (Rupees Ninety Thousand) to Rs. 1,20,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Twenty Thousand) per month.

Age limit: Up to 60 years as on date of advertisement.

Name of post : State Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist (SMES)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Applicant(s) must be a holder of Masters Degree in Statistics or MBBS (PG/MD/MS-desirable), from any Govt. recognized university/institution.

Experience : Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience post qualification of working at the state

level public health data systems, report development etc.

Salary : Consolidated Pay in the range of Rs. 90,000/- (Rupees Ninety Thousand) to Rs. 1,20,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Twenty Thousand) per month.

Age limit: Up to 60 years as on date of advertisement.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 7th November 2023 and 8th November 2023 at 11 AM at the Office of the Project Director, AHIDMS, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a filled copy of the application form along with original and self-attested copies of relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here