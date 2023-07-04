Assam Career : AHIDMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions under Assam Health Infrastructure Development And Management Society (AHIDMS).

Assam Health Infrastructure Development And Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Management Specialist, Assistant Finance Specialist, Assistant Engineer, Project Engineer under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and World Bank funded Projects known as Assam Health System Strengthening Project and Assam State Secondary healthcare Initiative for Service delivery Transformation (ASSIST) Project respectively.

Name of post : Project Management Specialist (PMS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Tech/B.Tech/B. E in IT/Computer Science/Electronics/Instrumentation engineering or full time MBA/EX-MBA from any of the recognized boards or university

Experience : Minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience for candidates having M.Tech/MBA/EX-MBA degree and minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience for other qualification as mentioned above

Remuneration : Rs. 60,000-90,000 per month

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Finance Specialist (AFS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Com from any of the recognized boards or university. Candidate must possess minimum Six (6) months Certificate/diploma in Computer Application from Govt. recognized

institute

Experience : Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience in accounting, financial management for large scale programmes/projects/ any Centrally sponsored scheme.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000-50,000 per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (AE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized University/Institution

Experience : Should have minimum 5 (five) years of hands-on experience in Construction activities in any externally Aided Project or Public/ Private sector organization.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000-50,000 per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Name of post :Project Engineer (PE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering from any AICTE approved recognized institute or

university

Experience : Minimum 10 years of relevant post qualification experience preferably in Project

management of building construction, and urban infrastructure development projects.

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000-1,20,000 per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 18th July 2023 to 21st July 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of the Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS), 4th Floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview along with all the original certificates/ documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two

passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2