Applications are invited for recruitment of 367 vacant positions or career in AH & Veterinary Department Assam.

AH & Veterinary Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 367 vacant positions or career of Veterinary Field Assistant.

Name of post : Veterinary Field Assistant

No. of posts : 367

Scale of Pay: Pay Band-2 of Rs. 14,000/- 49,000/ + Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200/-plus other allowances as admissible from time to time.

Also Read : Loveliest Happy New Year 2024 wishes to send to your family & friends

Qualification:

For direct recruitment to the cadre of Veterinary Field Assistant, a candidate shall have to pass the examination in elementary knowledge of Veterinary Science (one year Training Course) from the recognized “School of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry” established by the Govt. of Assam at Ghungoor, Silchar and having passed HSSLC (Sc.) Exainination with Biology as a subject as the basic qualification.

This is as per Rule 8 of “The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Subordinate Service Rules, 2002”.

Additional Criteria :

A Candidate for direct recruitment to the cadre of VFA under Rule 3(d) shall be of sound health both mentally and physically and free from any organic defects or body infirmity likely to interfere with efficient performance of his duties and require to undergo medical examination before appointment to the service.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Ayodhya Railway Station

Age:

A candidate should not by less than 21 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2023 as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2nd September, 2020.

The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ ST candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

Selection Procedure:

The Interview and the Selection Criteria for the post of Veterinary Field Assistant (VVA) and its allied posts shall be as per provision of Assam Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Subordinate Services Rules, 2002.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply in standard form as per Part IX of Assam Gazette for application along with testimonials and a self-addressed envelope affixing stamp of Rs. 5.00 for communication.

The duly filled application should be addressed to the Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam, Chenikuthi, Guwahati-781003.

The applications must be submitted physically in the Drop Box during office hours on or before 12th January 2024 (5 PM) at the Directorate or by Registered Post

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here