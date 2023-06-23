Assam Career : ADP College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College Assam.

Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent in the point scale where grading system is followed from recognized University.

B. A Ph.D. Degree.

C. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least fifteen years of Teaching/ Research in Universities, Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education.

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 10 MBA government colleges in Assam

D. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix- I for direct recruitment of Principals in colleges

E. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals

F. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

G. Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree level for SC / ST /Differently abled (Physically and visually differently able) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age: Upper age limit 55 years as per prescribed Rules.

Also Read : 7 things to do in Guwahati at night

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s Format along with a Bio-data, all self attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs. 5000/-(Rupees Five thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, A.D.P. College payable at Nagaon. The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, P.O.-Haiborgaon, Nagaon, Asaam, PIN-782002 by July 2, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here