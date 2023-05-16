Assam Career : ABRPL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL).

Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant positions.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Operation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE/B Tech – Chemical Engg./Pulp and Paper technology with good academic background. Minimum 6-8 yrs of experience in relevant field

Name of post : Engineer/Sr Engineer- Mechanical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering at least 65% marks from a

recognized University/ institute with good academic background. Min 4 years of Post Qualification

Experience

Name of post : Sr Engineer- Mechanical (Planning)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering at least 65% marks from a

recognized University/ institute with good academic background. Min 6-8 years of Post Qualification Experience

Name of post : Engineer / Sr Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.E/B. Tech Degree in Civil Engineering with at least 65% marks from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background. Min 4 years of Post Qualification Experience

Name of post : Sr Executive (Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Any graduate in any discipline with Post Graduate Diploma in Material Management / SCM. from reputed University/Institute with good academic background. Minimum 5 years of experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Manager/Sr Manager – Accounts Payable

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Chartered Accountant/ MBA (Finance) from reputed institute / Cost Accountant. Min 7- 10 years of Post Qualification Experience

Name of post : Sr Executive/ Asst Manager- Finance (Accounts Payable)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : ICWA/MBA (Finance) /MCom / CA(Inter)/CMA(Inter) /CMA from reputed institute with good academic background. Minimum 4 years’ Experience

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply through online mode in www.abrpl.co.in.

Last date for submission of the Bio Data is 24th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here