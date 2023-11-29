Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial or technical positions or career in ABRPL Assam.

Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions or career to be filled up at Numaligarh location.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/BTech (Civil/Mech/Electrical/Industrial Engg.) with diploma in material management preferable from reputed University/Institute with good academic background

Experience : Minimum 5 years experience in a Mechanical/ Electrical / Heavy Engg. Industry

Name of post : Manager-Legal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : LLB from a good law school /reputed college/university with good academic background

Experience : Min 5 years of Post Qualification Experience, preferably in a good law firm .

Name of post : Sr. Engineer-Instrumentation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E / B. Tech – Instrumentation Engineering / Instrumentation and Control /

Electronics & Instrumentation

Experience : Minimum 4 yrs of experience in installation & commissioning/Maintenance of

Instrumentation & Control Systems in Chemical/ Petro Chemical/ Pulp industries/ Refineries/ Ferilisers/ Power Plant/ Manufacturing & Process industries will be preferred.

Name of post : Executive Trainee -SCM

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate with full-time MBA with 60% marks from recognised university/Institute.

Experience : Minimum 1-2 Years of experience in relative field

Also Read : Spiritual significance of Raas Mahotsav

Name of post : Shift In-Charge Chemical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/B Tech -Chemical Engg./Pulp and Paper technology with good academic background from reputed institute.

Experience : Minimum 3 yrs of experience in relevant field

Name of post : Chief Manager-HR

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time MBA(HR) or PGDPM & IR from a recognised reputed institute scoring

minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 15 Yrs. experience in relevant field having Sympathetic Attitude, Capability

of Quick Decisions making, Integrity, Patience, Social Responsibility, and Good Communication

skill

Also Read : 5 beautiful places to visit in Northeast India during Christmas

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply through online mode in www.abrpl.co.in.

Last date for submission of applications is 19th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here