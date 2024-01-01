Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in ABOCWWB Assam.

Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (ABOCWWB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Manager, Accounts Officer and Accounts Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Manager – Human Resources & Admin Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-graduate degree in Human Resources/MBA (HR) from a recognized university

Experience : Minimum 7 years of experience in the relevant field of HR and Administration. Preference will be given in case of having experience in Govt./PSU/Govt. Agencies.

Salary : Rs.63000 Per Month (inclusive of all)

Age : 45 years as on 31st March, 2023

Name of post : Project Manager – IT

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E./B. Tech/M.E./M. Tech in IT/Computer science /Electronics & Communication or MCA from a recognized University

Experience : Minimum 7 years of experience out of which minimum 4 years of experience in IT Project Management and 3 years in Software Development.

Preference will be given in case of having Government Software Project Management experience

Salary : Rs.63000 Per Month (inclusive of all)

Age : 45 years as on 31st March, 2023

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Com (Accountancy Major) full- time from a recognized University

Experience : 5 years of Experience in Government Accounting and Financial Management.

Preference will be given in case of having CA inter, over and above the mentioned qualification.

Candidates must have experience in the Government Sector including corporations, boards etc. having excellent computer proficiency, Tally etc.

Salary : Rs.31000 Per Month (inclusive of all)

Age : 40 years as on 31st March, 2023

Name of post : Accounts Assistant / Office Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.Com full-time from a recognized University

Experience : 3 years of Experience with sound knowledge of accounting, drafting and reporting and having computer knowledge with a minimum diploma in the basic computer applications

Salary : Rs.19965 Per Month (inclusive of all)

Age : 28 years as on 31st March, 2023

How to apply :

Candidates may submit scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents via email to abocwwb@gmail.com

The last date of receipts of application is 10th January, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here