Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in ABOCWWB Assam.
Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (ABOCWWB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Manager, Accounts Officer and Accounts Assistant on contractual basis.
Name of post : Project Manager – Human Resources & Admin Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-graduate degree in Human Resources/MBA (HR) from a recognized university
Experience : Minimum 7 years of experience in the relevant field of HR and Administration. Preference will be given in case of having experience in Govt./PSU/Govt. Agencies.
Salary : Rs.63000 Per Month (inclusive of all)
Age : 45 years as on 31st March, 2023
Also Read : Loveliest Happy New Year 2024 wishes to send to your family & friends
Name of post : Project Manager – IT
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.E./B. Tech/M.E./M. Tech in IT/Computer science /Electronics & Communication or MCA from a recognized University
Experience : Minimum 7 years of experience out of which minimum 4 years of experience in IT Project Management and 3 years in Software Development.
Preference will be given in case of having Government Software Project Management experience
Salary : Rs.63000 Per Month (inclusive of all)
Age : 45 years as on 31st March, 2023
Name of post : Accounts Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B. Com (Accountancy Major) full- time from a recognized University
Experience : 5 years of Experience in Government Accounting and Financial Management.
Preference will be given in case of having CA inter, over and above the mentioned qualification.
Candidates must have experience in the Government Sector including corporations, boards etc. having excellent computer proficiency, Tally etc.
Salary : Rs.31000 Per Month (inclusive of all)
Age : 40 years as on 31st March, 2023
Name of post : Accounts Assistant / Office Assistant
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : B.Com full-time from a recognized University
Experience : 3 years of Experience with sound knowledge of accounting, drafting and reporting and having computer knowledge with a minimum diploma in the basic computer applications
Salary : Rs.19965 Per Month (inclusive of all)
Age : 28 years as on 31st March, 2023
Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Ayodhya Railway Station
How to apply :
Candidates may submit scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents via email to abocwwb@gmail.com
The last date of receipts of application is 10th January, 2024
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here