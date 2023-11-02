Assam Career AAU Kahikuchi Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Kahikuchi, Guwahati.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Kahikuchi, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate I & II for the DBT sponsored project “Multi-institutional approach on development of technology driven bio-input production clusters for mass production of biofertilizers and biopesticides for promotion of eco-friendly farming with collateral development of bio-entrepreneurship in vegetables, spices and small tea growers of North east Region of India for better livelihood.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. (Agri)/ B.Sc. (Microbiology)/ B.Sc. (Biotechnology). Preference will be given to candidates having experience in microbiological works.

Pay : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA (Fixed) per month

Name of post : Project Associate I & II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agriculture (Soil Science/Plant Pathology) / M.Sc. (Biotechnology)/M.Sc. (Microbiology). Preference will be given to candidates having experience in microbiological works

including field activities

Pay : Rs. 25,000.00 + 8% HRA for 1st & 2nd year, Rs. 28,000/- + 8% HRA for 3rd year

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held at the office chamber of the Chief Scientist, AAU-Horticulture Research Station, Kahikuchi, Guwahati -17 on 16/11/2023 & 17/11/2023 at 11.00 am.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may appear in the interview along with all the necessary testimonials (Original Copy).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here