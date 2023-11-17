Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AAU Jorhat Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Highly Skilled Worker under the AAU R&D project entitled “Development of a Mobile Application and Agro-climatic Atlas for Climate Smart Agriculture in Assam.” The appointment will be on purely contractual basis and the University will have no responsibility after the expiry of the contractual period.

Name of post : Highly Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 19453/- per month

Qualification : B.Sc/BCA/ PGDCA (10+2 in Science stream) having expertise in Web Design and Mobile App Development

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Department of Agricultural Meteorology, AAU, Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit application in plain paper along with bio-data with self attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Applicants are also required to bring original certificates/documents for verification at the time of interview.

No TA/DA will be paid to any candidate for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



