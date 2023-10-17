Assam Career AAI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 496 vacant positions in Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 496 vacant posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control).

Name of post : Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

No. of posts : 496

Qualification : Full Time Regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and

Mathematics.

OR

Full Time Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum).

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard)

Also Read : Cricket included among additional sports for 2028 Olympics

Pay Scale : Rs.40000 – 3% – 140000

Age Limit : Maximum age 27 years as on 30.11.2023. Upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of India

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aai.aero/ from 1st November 2023 to 30th November 2023

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) (inclusive of GST) is to be paid by the candidates through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here