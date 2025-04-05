Assam Career 2025 SSN Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SSN Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Officer in 2025.The Nethralaya is a non-profit service organization in view of the fact that it was established by a registered charitable trust – Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation. It is the only state-of-the-art ophthalmic service centre as well as a postgraduate training institute in the entire northeast. Established out of public donations, bank loans, Govt Grants etc. and with a team of dedicated doctors & staff it is a professional institution rendering quality eye care services with highest moral, legal and ethical standards. It is the people’s participation that led to the establishment of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, a premier eye hospital in the Northeast India, on 14th October 1994, named after the great Vaishnavite Saint of the region, Srimanta Sankardev.

Name of post : Project Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MSW / MBA (or equivalent) level of qualification.

Experience:

Work experience in Health Projects/ Social Welfare Project related to Health

Candidate should have Strong project management skills like Liaisoning, project writing, budgeting, project implementation and monitoring. Strong organizational skills, Strong ability to manage time and work independently, Excellent communication, presentation, interpersonal skills, both written and spoken, with an ability to inform, influence, convince and persuade, Flexibility and ability to handle multiple tasks to meet deadlines while delivering high quality work in a

dynamic environment, High level of competency in English language, Proficiency with MS Office Applications, Site visit and travelling will be necessary. Experience with Government Health Projects will be desirable

Salary: Rs. 60,000 per month

Age limit: Not above 40 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their Complete Resume giving Contact number / email id to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Guwahati – 781 028 on or before 10.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here