Assam Career 2025 SIDBI Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam in 2025.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Communication Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Communication Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate must be a Graduate/Post Graduate/PG diploma holder in any of the following disciplines from a recognized Indian University/Institute viz. Mass communication /Journalism /Mass Media/Media Science. A degree/diploma/certificate also in graphic design will be an added advantage.

Experience :

Minimum 2 years of post-qualification work Experience in brand management/ corporate communication including public relation, social media, digital marketing etc. Experience in the Banking & Financial sector is preferable.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi) as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and also Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at [email protected] on or before April 30th, 2025.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall also clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Applicants should accompany their applications with also self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s)/ documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, caste certificate, PwBD Certificate etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here