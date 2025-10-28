Assam Career 2025 Samagra Shiksha Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Samagra Shiksha Assam in 2025.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Equity Officer In- charge (Girls Education, Residential School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) in 2025.

Name of post : Equity Officer In- charge (Girls Education, Residential School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from any recognized university

2. At least 5 years experience in programme management in Govt. Institution, Govt. recognized Society, Govt. Recognized Higher Education Institution, Reputed Research Organization.

3. Candidate must have proficiency in use of ICT in educational purposes.

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300/-

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/ up to 10th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here