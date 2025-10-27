Assam Career 2025 Pragjyotishpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Pragjyotishpur University Assam in 2025.

Pragjyotishpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in Economics and Chemistry in 2025. Pragjyotishpur University came into being with a resolve to nurture a center of world-class education and research driven by a cross-cutting approach for overcoming barriers to knowledge creation, sustenance, and dissemination. Each and every corner of this university rings with the rhythm of the true essence of Jñ?na (knowledge), Prajñ? (wisdom), and Satya (truth), three principles explicitly in the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Economics and Chemistry

Eligibility Criteria : Masters in the concerned subject with good academic records. NET/SLET is

compulsory. Candidates having Ph.D. is desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates should submit a hard copy or soft copy of their application, along with duly signed copies of all certificates, their latest biodata and a passport -sized photograph.

They should submit on or before 01/11/2025

They should submit it to the Registrar, Pragjyotishpur University, Guwahati-781150 or by email at [email protected].

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here