Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the IBITF (IIT Bhilai) sponsored project sanctioned to IIIT Guwahati in collaboration with NIT Silchar entitled “Secure and Intelligent Platform to Combat Fraudulent Payment Mechanisms and Prank Applications in Financial Transactions” in 2025. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. Its objective is to impart the best technical education at both the Under Graduate and the Post Graduate level, so as to train the students to be able to boldly face a world that is being transformed by scientific and technological advances

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : GATE/NET qualified candidate. a

A Master’s/Bachelor’s degree in engineering/ technology or any other equivalent specialization.

Fellowship : Rs. 37,000 per month will be provided till the project ends as per DST Norms for JRF

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to submit the scanned copy of the filled in application form (given below) along with C.V.

They should also send all the mark sheets and certificates and all other relevant documents

They should send it to the P.I. through e-mail at [email protected] with the subject line “Application for the Post of Junior research Fellow under TIH Bhilai sanctioned project”.

The Call letter for shortlisted candidates will be sent through email. Contact PI for clarifying doubts, if any.

Last date for application submission is 07.07.2025

The interview will altogether be in online mode. The shortlisted candidates will get notification of the interview date altogether through email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here