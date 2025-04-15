Assam Career 2025 NFSU Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in NFSU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Department of Forensic Science)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Ph.D. in relevant discipline with minimum first class (60% or equivalent) at the preceding

degree i.e. M. Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in appropriate branch OR equivalent master’s degree in Chemistry / Physics / Toxicology from recognized University with very good academic record throughout.

Desirable: Candidate having academic/ research/professional experience in the field of Forensic Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Department of Cyber Security & Digital Forensics)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Ph.D. in relevant discipline with minimum first class or 60% or equivalent at the preceding

degree i.e. M.Sc./ M.C.A./M.E./M. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Security / Cyber Security / Digital Forensics/Cyber Forensics/Network Technology/ Information Technology/Data Science/Artificial Intelligence / Robotics / Electronics and Communication from recognized university or equivalent with very good academic record throughout.

Desirable: Candidate having specialisation/experience in the field of IT/Cyber Security/Digital Forensics / Network Security / Network Forensics/ electronics domain is also preferable

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates/documents also to Campus Director, NFSU-Guwahati, Narkasur Hiltop, GMCH Road, Bhangagarh, Kamrup (M), Assam-781032

They must also send a soft /scanned copy of filled application to the below email address [email protected]/ [email protected]

The last date for receiving application is 05-05-2025.

Applicants must send the applications through speed post in a sealed envelope.

Following must be written altogether on the top of the envelope: “Applications for the post of Assistant Professor {Contractual} in the domain against advertisement number NFSU/ GHY/ Admin/ Recruitment/1/2024/ 1354”

Applicants must submit application fees in INR 500 (Non-Refundable) along with application also in the form of crossed DD in favour of Campus Director, NFSU Guwahati Campus, payable at Guwahati.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here