Assam Career 2025 National Law University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in National Law University Assam in 2025.

National Law University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of IPR Chair Professor in 2025.

Name of post : IPR Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

An individual who: –

i. has served as, or meets the eligibility criteria for serving as, a Professor or also an Associate Professor as prescribed by the UGC; and possesses sufficient teaching and also research experience in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), or

ii. is an IP attorney who has practiced IPR law for a minimum of ten years, OR also any other professional who has gained significant recognition in the field of IPR with no less than ten years of experience in the said field, or

iii. is a retired official of the IP Office under CGPDTM, holding a doctorate degree, with a minimum of five years of experience working at Level 12 or above, such as Controller of Patent & Design, Registrar of Trademark & Geographical Indications, or also Registrar of Copyrights

Age and Tenure: Any individual above the age of 70 years shall also not be eligible for the appointment as IPR Chair. An individual may serve as an IPR Chair for a term of up to 5 years, starting from the date of their appointment. No person shall continue as an IPR Chair for more than 5 years from the date of their appointment.

Emoluments: Consolidated Rs. 1.5 Lakh per month [For full time IPR Chair]. An annual increment of 3% of the remuneration is permissible for the IPR upon the completion of each 12-month period, commencing from the date of appointment of the IPR Chair.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with detailed resume to the Registrar, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam so as to reach the same on or before 21.11.2025 at 5.00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here