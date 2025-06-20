Assam Career 2025 NABARD Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD Assam in 2025.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Cooperative Development Officers (Contractual Positions) in 2025.

Name of post : Cooperative Development Officers (Contractual Positions)

No. of posts : 5

Designation wise vacancies :

CDO Level -1 (CDO L1) : 3

CDO Level -2 (CDO L2) : 2

Educational Qualifications & Experience:

i. CDO Level -1:

A graduate level degree in Economics, Commerce, Management, Agriculture, Computer application, etc. from a recognised university. Preference to those having additional qualifications in Information Technology / Cooperation related subjects and having good hands-on experience on computer applications. Experience of working for at least two years in cooperative institutions will be necessary. Preference to those having experience of training activities relating to cooperative credit institutions, working on digital platforms for cooperatives, conduct of computer-based tests in cooperative sector and preparation & development of Information, Education and Communication(IEC) material in cooperative sector. Candidates may also indicate if they have acquired other qualifications in Cooperation/banking.

ii. CDO Level – 2:

A post-graduate degree from a recognized university in Economics, Commerce, Rural Development, Finance, Development Studies, Management, Banking etc. Candidates holding a degree of M.Phil./Ph.D. or equivalent and having published academic work of high quality may get preference. The candidates should be preferably engaged with cooperatives / cooperative training/ rural finance/ agricultural finance/cooperative banking and related areas, with a minimum of 4 years’ experience. Further, experience of working for at least two years on digital platforms for cooperatives, conduct of computer-based tests in cooperative sector and preparation & development of Information, Education and Communication(IEC) material in cooperative sector is desirable. The applicants with more research experience shall get preference, subject to other criteria.

Selection Process: The selection process will include writing ability test, powerpoint presentation and personal interview

How to apply :

Eligible person shall send scanned and signed copy of neatly typed duly filled-in application in the prescribed format (enclosed) complete in all respect.

They should send it along with self-attested scanned copies of all relevant documents also.

They should send it by e-mail to the Director, Bankers Institute of Rural Development, Sector H, LDA Colony, Kanpur Road, Lucknow 226012 at [email protected]

The last date for receipt of application through email is 12th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here