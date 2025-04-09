Assam Career 2025 IIIT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or career in IIIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Registrar in 2025. Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) is an institution of National Importance under an Act of Parliament (THE INDIAN INSTITUTES OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP) ACT, 2017). It offers B.Tech. courses in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE), M.Tech. courses in CSE and ECE and runs PhD programmes in ECE, CSE, Mathematics, and Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). IIITG started operations in August 2013 with B.Tech programmes in CSE and ECE. The first batch of B.Tech. students completed their programme in May 2017. The first convocation of the Institute was held on May 15 2018.The institute has further received funding for infrastructural development and academic improvement under TEQIP III.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level (7th CPC): 14 (Rs. 144200 – 218200) (Pay for Superannuated Employees – Rs.1,50,000 which is conclusive of all components)

Maximum Age: Up to 62 years as on the date of advertisement. Superannuated employees below the age of 62 years may apply. The post will be for a period of 3 years with a provision for renewal for further period of two years.

Minimum Qualification:

Masters’ Degree with at least 55% marks OR a PhD degree.

Experience:

At least 10 years’ experience in a Group A or equivalent administrative position in an educational institution

How to apply :

Candidates may send completed application form and attachments via email to [email protected] with the subject “Registrar Appointment.”

Please send in multiple emails if required, as attachments in an email will be within 10 MB.

Last date for submission of completed application form is 11:59 PM of 15/05/2025

Application Fees :

Candidates must pay online a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 1000/- as application fees, without which their candidature will not be accepted at the below mentioned bank details.

Beneficiary Name: INDIAN INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GUWAHATI

Bank Name: STATE BANK OF INDIA

Bank Account No: 37930309245

IFSC Code: SBIN0005242

Branch: MIRZA

Proof of payment must be provided as an attachment with the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here