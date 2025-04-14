Assam Career 2025 DHSK College Dibrugarh Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in DHSK College Dibrugarh Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh HS Kanoi (DHSK) College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Programme Head and Assistant Professors for B.A.B.Ed (Secondary) and B.Sc. B.Ed. (Secondary) of 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in 2025.

Name of post : Programme Head (Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D. in Education.

or

iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight Years for Associate Professor.

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy (for B.A. B.Ed.)

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

English / Hindi/ MIL : 1

Communicative Skills in English : 1

Communicative Skills in MIL / Classical Languages : 1

Educational Studies : 2

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks.

ii. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks.

iii. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

For Educational Studies, candidates must have Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.), with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade. NET/SLET/PhD in Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy (for BSc. B.Ed.)

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Zoology / Life Sciences / Bio Science : 1

Botany / Life Sciences / Bio Science : 1

Communicative Skills in English : 1

Communicative Skills in MIL / Classical Languages : 1

Educational Studies : 2

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks.

ii. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks.

iii. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

For Educational Studies, candidates must have Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.), with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade. NET/SLET/PhD in Education.

Name of post : Faculty in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Faculty in Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts or Visual Arts with minimum 55%

marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Counsellor in Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Education havingguidance and counselling as one of the

papers in PG Level or Appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th April 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Principal’s Conference Hall, DHSK College, Dibrugarh-786001, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to produce all the original documents and submit a set of photocopy of all documents at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here