Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase III

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. (Botany) with specialization in taxonomy with minimum 3 years’ relevant experience

OR

PhD in Botany with specialization in taxonomy with two years relevant experience

Desirable : SCI publication in the area of Plant taxonomy

Age limit : Maximum Age 40 years

Emoluments : Rs. 42,000/- per month + HRA

Name of post : Project Associate-II (PAT-II)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase III

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Life Science/ Botany/ Forestry with minimum of 2 years’ experience in Medicinal, Aromatic & Plants with high quality publication

Desirable : Nil

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments Rs. 35,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs 28,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase III

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Life Science/ Zoology / Botany/ Forestry

Desirable : Nil

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase III

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable : Nil

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Assistant -II (PA-II)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase III

Essential Qualification : BSc ( Mathematics/Statistics/Agriculture )

Desirable : Nil

Age limit : Maximum Age 30 years

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Centre for Excellence for Advanced Computation and Data Sciences: BIC at CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology, Assam

Essential Qualification : BSc in Bioinformatics/ Computer Science/Information Technology)

OR

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Desirable : Experience in Machine learning its application in Bioinformatics/ Chemoinformatics is preferred

Age limit : Maximum Age 30 years

Emoluments : Rs. 18,000/- per month + HRA

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Jigyasha 2.0 Programme with the Concept of Virtual Lab Integrated

Essential Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering

Desirable : M.E. / M.Tech. in Mechanical / Allied Engineering subjects

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for other

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Innovative Processes and Technologies for Crop Protection Chemicals (Agromission-2)

Essential Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable : Experience in Organic Synthesis

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for other

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date of application through online is 21st April 2025 up to 2 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here