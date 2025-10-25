Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Non-diary Origin Probiotics from Actively Fermenting Microbiota of Ethnic Fermented Foods and Beverages of North Eastern India

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Qualification : MSc / Integrated MSc in Microbiology / Biotechnology / Life Science (specialization in Microbiology) / Biochemistry/ Food Science and Technology/ Molecular Biology

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Integrating Deep Learning & Image Processing in Bioinformatics, Health care, Health and Natural Sciences

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Qualification : BE/ B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence

OR

MCA

OR

M Sc in Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology/ Computational Chemistry

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate- I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Advanced Materials for Groundwater Treatment and Sustainable Energy Applications

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified &Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Qualification : M. Sc in Chemistry/Chemical Science/Materials Science

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Pilot Scale Production of Graphene from North East Indian Coal Feed Stock

and Scale-up of High Carbon Content Natural Graphite from Low-grade Natural Gaphite Sources in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified &Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Qualification : M.Sc in Environmental Sciences

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-II (PAT-II)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Setting up of NRL-NEIST R&D Centre (NRDC): Development of Lignocellulolytic Multienzyme Production Process for Bamboo-Based Bio Refinery

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC//ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE

Qualification : M.Tech/ Integrated Master (Dual Degree) in Biotechnology/ Biochemical Engineering/ Food Engineering/ Food Technology/ Energy Engineering/ Environmental Engineering/ Chemical Engineering

OR

M.Sc/Integrated M.Sc. in Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Life Science/ Microbiology/ Environmental Science with 2 years’ post qualification experiences

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 10th November 2025 to 12th November 2025 from 9:30 AM onwards. The venue is in CSIR NEIST, Jorhat-785006, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date of application through online is 3rd November 2025 up to 2 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here