Assam Career 2025 Bodoland University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Bodoland University Assam in 2025.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigator in ICSSR funded research project title “A Historical Analysis of Traditional Ecological Knowledge System of the Bodos of Assam” in 2025.Bodoland University is a state university. It came into being altogether under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and also a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University aims to increase the academic development of lower Assam in general altogether and especially the BTAD region. The University also provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum (55%) with NET./ M.Phil./ Ph.D

Salary: Rs. 37,000 per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary: Rs. 20,000 per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their Biodata/CV/Resume along with all the certificates from HSLC onwards as single pdf file to [email protected] on or before 30th April, 2025. The hard copy of the same should be submitted during interview.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here