Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or career in BEL Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineers at Jorhat and Tezpur in Assam in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 21

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Electronics : 13

Computer Science : 4

Electrical : 4

Qualification :

BE/ B Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines-

Electronics : Electronics/ Electronic & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication

Computer Science : Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information

Technology

Electrical : Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Minimum Percentage of Marks in BE / B Tech : Pass Class

Experience :

The candidates should have relevant post qualification Industrial experience. Experience in IP Networking, Helpdesk Management is desirable. Experience in IT Infrastructure Projects/ IP Networking / Data Centre Projects/CCTV Projects/Sensors based IOT Projects / any IP enabled Electronic / Software product Installation, Configuration, Maintenance or Product Support services are preferred.

Job Roles :

1. Configuration, Updation and Maintenance of IP Enabled sensors viz Cameras, Radar, Controller for electrical fence and its accessories and meet uptime SLA

2. Configuration, Updation and Maintenance of Data Centre infrastructure viz Servers, Switches, Storage, Fire control System, Access control System, CCTV System, Precision AC, DG Sets and UPS to meet uptime SLA.

3. Configuration, Updation and Maintenance of IT Application Software and meet uptime SLA.

4. Configuration, Updation and Maintenance of Command and Control Centre Viz PC, Work Station, Data Wall etc., along with sensor network, Power System and meet uptime SLA.

5. Co-ordination with Customer, various OEMs/vendor’s and BEL Bengaluru for smooth execution of project i.e., Installation & Commissioning and maintenance

6. To maintain all standard documents required for Internal and External audit.

7. Complaint registration & resolution, NMS verification, and logistic support.

8. Client Interaction

9. Ticket Management

10. Alarm handling and escalation

11. Documentation and reporting

12. Co-ordination with partners/vendors and end users in resolving complaints for maintaining SLA.

13. Troubleshooting & providing solutions

14. Documentation and reporting the status of Systems

15. Should be willing to work in 3 rotational shifts

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the Written Test. The venue for the Written Test/ Interview will be at Guwahati / Tezpur, Assam.

Also Read : 10 modern baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Hanuman

How to apply :

Candidates who are fulfilling the eligibility criteria and desirous of applying for the above posts may forward their application in the format appended to this advertisement after pasting a passport size photo and send the application through post super scribing on the envelope the post applied for along with the below mentioned documents.

1. SSLC / SSC / 10th Standard marks card (as proof of Date of Birth)

2. SSC Mark Sheet

3. Diploma / Degree Marks Sheet & Diploma / Degree Certificate or equivalent

examination as applicable

4. Final consolidated marks sheet & Degree Certificate

5. Caste / Community / Disability certificate in case of candidates belonging to OBC(NCL)/ SC/ST/PwBD are required to submit the certificate in the prescribed format.

6. Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category should possess the certificate issued on or after

01.03.2024

Applications complete in all respects may be sent through ORDINARY POST or SPEED POST

ONLY in A4 SIZE ENVELOPE ONLY by Superscribing on the A4 SIZE ENVELOPE “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PROJECT ENGINEER – MILITARY RADARS – SBU” to THE MANAGER – HUMAN RESOURCES, BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED, MILITARY RADARS – SBU, JALAHALLI POST, BENGALURU – 560013 so as to reach us ON OR BEFORE 26.04.2025 through ORDINARY POST or SPEED POST ONLY. Application sent through E-Mail / any other channel will not be considered.

Application Fees :

Rs 472 (Rs 400/- + 18% GST). Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here