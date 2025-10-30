Assam Career 2025 AVFCCL Namrup Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AVFCCL Namrup Assam in 2025.

Assam Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) Namrup is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Additional Chief Manager, Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Additional Chief Manager-IT

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time Regular Engineering Degree in Computer Science / Information

Technology or MCA with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Experience in Information Technology management which includes working as system and Network Administrator. Should have experience of setting up IT/Communication Infrastructure of Office and maintaining the same. Should be conversant with the Website hosting and Managing Email system, Knowledge of SAP system & Govt. IT Policies. Managing information technology and computer systems along with Planning, organizing, controlling and evaluating IT

operations. Should have experience in designing, developing and implementing systems, policies and procedures as well as managing the administration and configuration of servers and PCs. Maintain and administrator computer networks. Experience in Implementation of SAP system, Managing Control Centre, IT Initiatives / Vendor Management/ System maintenance/ Implementation of IT Tools / Coordination etc. The candidates from PSUs / JVs of Fertilizer Industry will be preferred.

Name of post : Deputy Manager- Contracts & Materials

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Engineering degree (in any specialization) with minimum 60% marks OR Full-time regular MBA (Materials Management) with minimum 60% marks OR Full-Time PG Diploma in Materials Management with minimum 60% marks (02 years regular course) (Recognized as equivalent to MBA by UGC/ AICTE)

Experience : Experience of Work on SAP system. MIS Preparation, Knowledge of deviation, Scrap disposal, Life cycle of Tendring process Receipt of PR, Vendor Enlistment, TD vetting, Floating

of Tender Enquiry, Re-tendering, Bid opening, CS Preparation, Negotiation, Award Proposal, Placement of PO, Payment & Closure of Case, Post award & Follow Up, Controlling material

management activities such as purchasing, inventory control, material inspection, store- keeping, material handling, transportation, packing, import management, import substitution, Value engineering, spare parts control, preferably in Fertilizer/ Chemical / Petro- Chemical/ Hydrocarbon industry / PSU /Government organization. The candidates from PSUs / JVs of Fertilizer Industry will be preferred.

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time Engineering Degree in Civil with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Experienced in Composite Construction of Chemical / Power / Fertilizer Industry involving heavy duty static and rotating machinery, RCC Piling and structural steel, Project

Management, costing and budgeting of Construction site. Understanding of applicable QA/QC codes and applicable standards for construction along with health, safety and environment compliances. Conversant with the handling of Heavy Lift equipment. The candidates from PSUs / JVs of Fertilizer Industry are preferable.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications ONLINE on the link: https://jobse2.avfccl.net.in/.

Last date of submitting application is 07/11/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here