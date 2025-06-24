Assam Career 2025 Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Research Fellow under the project on “Mainstreaming rice landraces diversity in varietal development through genome wide association studies: A model for large scale utilization of gene bank collection of Rice” in 2025. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University sprung to life with the establishment of the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and also the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 under an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University is in serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry. The foundation of an institution of agricultural education in the northeastern part of the country happen way back in the first quarter of the 20th century with the establishment of two rice research stations, one at Karimganj in the Barak Valley and the other at Titabor in the Brahmaputra Valley in 1913 and 1923, respectively.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agriculture/ Biotechnology/ Life Science with at least 2 years of field/lab experience.

Remuneration : Rs.42,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 2nd July 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in AAU-ARRI, Titabar, Assam

How to apply :

Intending candidates having requisite qualification may report at the time of interview and submit application in plain paper along with self attested copies of educational certificates & marksheets, residential certificates, passport photographs and also other relevant testimonials. The candidates shall also bring original certificates/documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here