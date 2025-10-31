Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accountant under Assam State Disaster Management Authority (AIRBMP World Bank Project) in 2025.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Commerce/Finance from a recognized university with knowledge of Tally ERP 9.0. Knowledge and proficiency in PFMS will be an added advantage.

Working Experience: 5 years of experience in similar work profile in any Govt./Semi Govt. or organization of repute.

Desirable Qualification :

i) Experience in respective sector and in similar assignments in any World Bank funded projects/ externally aided projects or similar Govt. of India funded projects/National level reputed projects including in Govt. projects;

ii) Good social, analytical and planning skills; the candidate must show initiative, synthesis, organization and personal dynamism, be self-motivated and should possess ability to work independently as well as in teams;

iii) Experience of working in complex, multi stakeholder environment with ability to work under pressure/ strict deadlines and multi-tasking.

Job Roles :

1. To assist the Finance Management Specialist of the Finance Wing in all accounting and

financial matters like, keeping records of all files/transactions/Book of Accounts and

maintenance of the same in Tally; statutory compliances, Audit, submission of claims

to PMU/WB, etc

2. The Accountant will enter the accounting data in accounting software (like Tally)

based on the various books of accounts maintained by the PIU.

3. To assist in internal check of accounts and financial transactions of the PIU-ASDMA

4. To ensure regular & proper keeping of accounts and related records by the DDO of PIU-ASDSMA assigned to him/ her, observing the standard principles of double entry systems of accounting & Financial Management Manual of the AIRBMP and submission of returns and reports to the PMU in time.

5. Providing support for conduct of internal and external audits of the Authority for the project

6. Ensure timely compliance of the audit observations and assist in ensuring that appropriate and timely follow up and remedial actions were taken at the PIU

7. Undertake field visits and carryout random checks of various project’s sites of PIUs from time to time.

8. Prepare quarterly Interim Unaudited Financial Reports (IUFR) as per finance manual for the AIRBMP

9. To assist in Preparation of Annual Financial Statements such as Balance Sheet, Income & Expenditure Statement and other statements and reports that are required as per various statutory requirements

10. To Assist in submission of IUFRs and Audit Reports to the PMU & World Bank (online in the

Client Connection portal, if applicable ), and any other reporting obligations to stakeholders.

11. Provide timely FM inputs for preparation of annual and mid-term progress reports, and other such reports.

12. Coordinate on FM matters with all relevant line departments in the state to facilitate project

implementation.

13. Assist in maintenance of assets procured under the project and conduct of annual verification

of assets and stock and reconciliation with books of accounts.

14. Any other work as directed by the CEO/ Project officer, AIRBMP of ASDMA from time

Remuneration: Rs 40,000/- to Rs 50,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA and Allowances admissible as per project norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form along with attested copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc. to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date of submission of application is 15th November 2025, 5 PM

The intending candidate will have to prepare a presentation of 10 (Ten) minutes reflecting on a case study faced by the candidate during their work experience related to procurement followed by an interactive session of 10 minutes. Candidates should bring the presentation in a pen-drive on the day of the interview. Applicants will get information about the date of interview in due course of time.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here