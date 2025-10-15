Assam Career 2025 Army Public School Missamari Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Army Public School Missamari Assam in 2025.

Army Public School Missamari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per CBSE Bye-Laws, Chapter 5 Article 5.3 with following QRs:-

(a) Master Degree or Honours Degree of a Foreign University recognized as equivalent to the

Master’s Degree of an Indian University by UPSC or Honours Degree of such Indian Universities

as may be recognized equivalent to the Masters Degree by UPSC/Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

(b) MEd or BEd and IT proficient.

Experience :

(i) At least 03 (three) years experience of administrative charge of recognized College having intermediate or higher classes/ 05 (five) years experience of administrative charge of a recognized High School.

(ii) At least 05(five) years experience of teaching in a recognized College or Higher Secondary School or an equivalent teaching experience in a Teachers Training Institute.

(iii) At least 08(eight) years teaching experience in a recognized High School.

(iv) At least 05(five) years experience incl 03(three) years educational administrative experience and 02(two) years teaching experience in a recognized High or Higher Secondary School or a Teacher Training Institute.

Pay & Allowances: Negotiable, along with other perks as per CBSE/ AWES guidelines. Special

incentives for outstanding meritorious candidates.

Age : Below 55 years (Ex-servicemen below 57 years) as on last date of submission of application (ref Para 6).

Selection Process: Through Panel Interviews (Only candidates shortlisted, based on Qualification, Experience and other criteria as considerable by the Management, will get information for interviews).

How to Apply:

Applicants may download application from school website- www.apsmissamari.co.in and submit the same duly filled and affixed with latest photograph, along with self attested educational qualifications, experience certificates/testimonials also to the Chairman, Army Public School Missamari, c/o HQ 71 Arty Bde, PO: Missamari, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam), PIN – 784506

Last date for receipt of application: 31 Oct 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here