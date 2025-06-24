Assam Career 2025 Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant non-teaching positions or career in Army Institute of Nursing Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Army Institute of Nursing Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of non-teaching staff on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Office Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. For an ESM, the applicant should be of JCO Clerk category below 55 years of age at the entry level. In case of civilian the applicant should be below 45 years of age, and also a graduate degree with 15 years’ of experience.

2. The applicant should also be medically fit for the job description.

3. Minimum 15 years of experience in office management as head clerk with high proficiency in staff duties, drafting and IT. Out of 15 years’ experience, it is desirable if an applicant has had at least five years’ experience in handling of accounts.

4. Has adequate and functional knowledge of computers and should be able to work effectively of MS Office, Word, Excel, Power Point etc.

5. Should not have any disciplinary history while in service or otherwise.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate should pass BCA/MCA/M.Sc IT/B. Tech in computer application/ computer science.

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. The applicant should be a graduate and also computer literate with three years’ experience

in a reputed organization , preferable in an educational institution. In case of an ESM the applicant should have ten years of service as a clerk in the Army.

2. Age should be below 50 years (55 Years for JCOs) for ESM and 45 years for others. The applicant should also be medically fit for the job description.

3. Typing speed should be at least 30 WPM on a computer and should possess basic knowledge of accounts.

4. Should not have any disciplinary history while in service or otherwise.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have driving experience of Heavy & Light vehicles & passed Class 10th examination from any recognized board. Preference to experienced candidates. Should be medically fit.

Name of post : Mess Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. 10 +2 qualified.

2. Should have minimum 10 years’ experience altogether in hotel/hostel etc.

3. Should be medically fit.

Name of post : Warden

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Female category only. Candidate (Both civilian & wards of ex-servicemen) category. Candidates should have graduate from recognized university. Warden experience is desirable. Should also be medically fit.

Name of post : Assistant Warden

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Female category only. Candidate (Both civilian & wards of ex-servicemen) category. Candidates should also have Class-XII passed/graduate from recognized university. Warden experience is desirable. Should be medically fit.

Name of post : Mess Supervisor

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate (Civilian and also Ex-servicemen) must pass Class-X with min

5 year experience as security guard. Should be medically fit

How to apply :

Candidates must download application form from the Institute website (attached hereunder) and submit duly filled application form along with photocopies of certificates in sealed envelope, altogether through registered/speed post/ by hand, to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029, Assam by 28 Jun 2025 (1400 hours).

Short listed candidates will altogether get information about the date of interview via email/ telephonically

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here