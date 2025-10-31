Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of technical personnel in the project entitled “Two-Stage Osmotic Cooling and Energy Recovery System for Data Centers Using Waste Heat Integration” at the Department of Chemical Engineering in 2025.
Name of post : Technical Lead
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Ph.D./Master’s in Chemical/Process Systems/Energy/Computational Engineering with 3 years’ experience, or Bachelor’s degree with 6 years’ experience. Experience in heat transfer, thermodynamics, and process modeling using Modelica/Dymola, MATLAB, or equivalent
tools.
Name of post : Project Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Ph.D./Master’s in Chemical Engineering with 3 years’ experience, or Bachelor’s
with 6 years’ experience. Expertise in PRO–MD system modeling and optimization using
Modelica/Dymola, or MATLAB.
Name of post : Associate Project Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s in engineering or Bachelor’s in Chemical/Process Systems/Energy
Engineering with 3 years’ relevant experience. Experience in PRO–MD process modeling, technoeconomic analysis, and simulation using Modelica/Dymola.
Name of post : Project Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Chemical/Energy Engineering with relevant experience in fluid systems or hydraulic machinery (preferably M.Tech/M.E.). Experience in pump/ERD
modeling and simulation using Modelica/Dymola, MATLAB.
How to apply :
Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume, including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone number, Email, etc., along with scanned copies of all
relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 4th November, 5 P.M 2025, to
[email protected].
Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail about the mode of online interview which will be on 6th November 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here