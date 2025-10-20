Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Skill University (ASU), Mangaldai, Assam in 2025.

Assam Skill University (ASU), Mangaldai, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professors and Senior Instructors in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Applied Management : 1

Civil Engineering : 1

Electronics : 1

Electrical : 1

Food Technology : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per the UGC / AICTE regulations regarding direct recruitment of Professor.

Pay : Academic Level-14

Name of post : Senior Instructor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mathematics & Statistics : 1

Soft Skill & Communication : 1

Qualification :

Mathematics & Statistics :

A Master’s degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent in Mathematics/Mathematical Science / Statistics from Government recognized institution/University with One year of experience in handling software like MATLAB, Python, R, SPSS, or any other programming language used for

Mathematical research.

The candidates should be capable of teaching both mathematics and statistics to the students of 1st Year in UG course.

OR

A Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent in Mathematics/Mathematical Science/ Statistics from Government recognized institution/University with Three years of experience in handling software like MATLAB, Python, R, SPSS, or any other programming language used for Mathematical research.

The candidates should be capable of teaching both mathematics and statistics to the students of 1st Year in UG course.

Soft Skill & Communication :

A Master’s degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent in ELT/English from Government recognized institution/University.

Minimum one year of experience in teaching English/Soft Skills and student counselling.

OR

A Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent in ELT/English from Government recognized institution/University.

Minimum three years of experience in teaching English/Soft Skills and student counselling.

OR

An MBA / Mass Communication degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent from Government recognized institution/University.

Minimum one year of experience in teaching English/Soft Skills and student counselling

Pay : Rs. 36000/- (Consolidated) per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completed application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the Office of the Registrar, Assam Skill University, 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati- 781008 (Assam) latest by 11.11.2025.

Further applicant has to submit a soft copy of the application format along with all relevant documents in a single PDF file to ‘[email protected]’ mentioning the subject line as “Application for the post of (Name of the post applied)” latest by 07.11.2025.

Application Fees :

Professor :

Unreserved / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 1500/-

Ex-service personnel : Rs. 750/-

SC / ST (P) / ST (H) / PWD : NIL

Senior Instructor :

Unreserved / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 500/-

Ex-service personnel : Rs. 250/-

SC / ST (P) / ST (H) / PWD : NIL

Mode of payment: Through online bank transfer, for which details are as below:

a. Account Name: ASSAM SKILL UNIVERSITY

b. Savings Bank Account No. 50100712846790

c. IFS Code: HDFC0004678

d. Bank Name: HDFC

e. Panbazar Branch, GUWAHATI, Assam.

f. Applicants must submit a copy of the e-generated receipt of the payment along with the hard copy of the application, without which the application will not be considered

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



