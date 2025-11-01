Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientist and Associate Project Engineer in the project entitled, ” Design and Development of AI/ML Co-Processor and Post Quantum Cryptography Co-Processor (An Initiative towards Electronics System Design and Manufacturing in North-East Region)” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(1) Ph.D. in VLSI/Microelectronics/CS,

OR

(2) MTech/ME in VLSI/Microelectronics/ CS with 2 Years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(1) Master’s degree in VLSI/Microelectronics/CS

OR

(2) Bachelor’s degree in EC/EE/CS with 3 years exp in RTL Design/Data Verification or DFT/Synthesis.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply for the online/in-person interview at the link given below for the corresponding positions giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. Link – https://forms.gle/RGwmGNQsJWbx1s4g6

Last date for submission of applications is 10 November 2025 (Monday) till 12.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here