Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant teaching posts or career in Debraj Roy College Golaghat Assam in 2025.

Debraj Roy College Golaghat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of Head of Department and Assistant Professors on contractual basis for ITEP (B.A. B.Ed. & B.Sc. B.Ed.).

Name of post : Head of Department (ITEP- B.A. B.Ed. & B.Sc. B.Ed.)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M.Ed. with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

2. Ph.D. in education.

3. 10 Years of teaching experience in a Teacher Education Institute.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M.Ed. with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

2. NET/ SLET/Ph.D. in Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 1

Geography : 1

English : 2

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. PG. in the concerned subject with atleast 55% marks.

2. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks.

3. NET/SLET/Ph.D. in concerned subject.

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th November 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in Debraj Roy College, Golaghat-785621, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must e-mail their applications along with CV and scanned copies of relevant documents to [email protected].

Applicants will have to produce all the original documents at the time of interview.

Applicants will also have to submit one set of self-attested hard copies of all testimonials supporting their candidature at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here