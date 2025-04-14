Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of System Engineer Grade (Project Mode) in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati aims to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : System Engineer Grade (Project Mode)

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs.35350 + 20 % HRA.

Qualification: BTech in CSE/IT with experience/knowledge in Web development, DBMS, Java, PhP and BDes (4 years Bachelor in Design) with also experience/knowledge in CSS, UI design.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply through a Google form in the given link https://forms.gle/gFCXUkPmuYSTzbQ78 on or before 24.04.2025 (5 pm).

Shortlisting is on the basis of qualification and desirable experience also as mentioned above.

Only shortlisted candidates will get information altogether about the details for the interview.

Shortlisted candidates will get the date and also time for the interview via email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

