Applications are invited for recruitment of various internship programmes or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for exciting career opportunites under a flagship “Pragati Summer Internship Programme 2025, Dibrugarh University” in various science departments under the sponsorship of DST-PURSE (Project No. SR/PURSE/2022/143) grant. This programme is aligned with the objectives of National Education Policy 2020. This programme aims at integrating workshop with workplace, understanding the world of work, capacity building for the community, developing research aptitude, providing exposure in emerging technologies, developing decision-making and teamwork skills and enhancing professional competency. A total of 30 undergraduate (UG) students from colleges affiliated to Dibrugarh University and 20 postgraduate (PG) students with and without affiliation to Dibrugarh University will get sponsorship as intern. The internships must be carried out within the period of 15th June, 2025 to 15th August, 2025. Within this period the start and end date of an internship can be fixed by the supervisor and the intern as per their convenience, keeping the duration of the internship as mentioned above.

Name of post / career : Pragati Summer Internship Programme 2025, Dibrugarh University

Departments :

UG –

Life Sciences (Botany, Zoology) Physics Chemistry Mathematics Statistics Applied Geology

PG –

Life Sciences (Botany, Zoology) Physics Chemistry Mathematics Statistics Applied Geology Petroleum Technology

Eligibility Criteria :

i. For UG internships:

a. Applicants must be pursuing 4th semester FYUGP course.

b. Applicants must not have any active backlog.

c. Applicants must have a minimum 7.5 CGPA till 3rd semester. For SC/ST/OBC applicants the minimum CGPA required is 7.0 till 3rd semester.

d. Students must be from colleges affiliated to Dibrugarh University.

ii. For PG internships:

a. Applicants must be pursuing 2nd semester postgraduation.

b. Applicants must not have any active backlog.

c. Applicants must have a minimum 7.5 CGPA in the 1st semester. For SC/ST/OBC applicants the minimum CGPA required is 7.0 in the 1st semester.

d. Applicants from all Universities/Colleges are eligible to apply.

iii. Applicants are considerable for internship only in their major discipline.

Remuneration :

The duration of internship for UG students will be four weeks with consolidated remuneration of INR 5000/-. The duration for PG students will be six weeks with consolidated remuneration of INR 7500/-.

How to apply :

To apply for the internship, applicants must submit the completed form in the

given link:

a. For UG internship: https://forms.gle/XH2s7MHuXWiZYWLY9

b. For PG internship: https://forms.gle/T3FuCn3pe65uprwC8

Last date of application: 30.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here