Applications are invited for recruitment of various intern posts or career in IASST Guwahati Assam in 2025.
Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications for recruitment to the posts or career of Special Internship Drive for SC/ST Candidates Pursuing Any Undergraduate and Post Graduate Courses in 2025.
Name of post : Special Internship Drive
Divisions :
- Life Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST)
- Physical Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST)
Also Read : Zubeen Garg fans vow to make Roi Roi Binale a ‘blockbuster’
Eligibility Criteria :
Life Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST) : Candidates currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any branches of Life Sciences
Physical Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST) : Candidates currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any branches of Physical Sciences ( Physics, Chemistry, Mathematical and Computational)
How to apply :
Interested candidate should apply online in the institute website www.iasst.gov.in up to 6th November 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here