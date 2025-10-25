Applications are invited for recruitment of various intern posts or career in IASST Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications for recruitment to the posts or career of Special Internship Drive for SC/ST Candidates Pursuing Any Undergraduate and Post Graduate Courses in 2025.

Name of post : Special Internship Drive

Divisions :

Life Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST)

Physical Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST)

Also Read : Zubeen Garg fans vow to make Roi Roi Binale a ‘blockbuster’

Eligibility Criteria :

Life Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST) : Candidates currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any branches of Life Sciences

Physical Science Division (As per Research Area of IASST) : Candidates currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any branches of Physical Sciences ( Physics, Chemistry, Mathematical and Computational)

How to apply :

Interested candidate should apply online in the institute website www.iasst.gov.in up to 6th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here